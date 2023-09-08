This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following the disappointment of their League One play-off final defeat at the end of last season, Barnsley will be looking to bounce back during the current campaign.

The Tykes will no doubt be eyeing another push for promotion, and their strikers will have a key role to play in that, by supplying the goals that get the wins they need for promotion.

Devante Cole in particular has started in promising fashion in that regard, and he is far from the first to have made a big impact in front of goal for the Tykes.

But just who are the best strikers to have ever represented the Oakwell club throughout their existence?

Here, Football League World's Barnsley fan pundit, Joe Beardsall, has selected who he thinks are the club's best ever strikers in history.

12 Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow first joined Barnsley on loan from Fulham in August 2018, making that move permanent five months later.

In total, the striker went on to score 53 goals in 155 games for the Tykes, helping them win promotion to the Championship in his debut campaign at Oakwell, before being sold back to his former club Luton Town in the summer of 2022.

11 Daryl Dike

Dike's time as a Barnsley player may have been brief, but he certainly made a significant impact while he was at Oakwell.

Joining on loan from MLS side Orlando City in the 2021 winter transfer window, the American scored nine goals in 19 league games to help the Tykes defy the odds and reach the Championship play-offs that season, although they ultimately missed out on promotion, and the permanent signing of Dike. The striker subsequently joined West Brom, where he has since been hampered by a string of injury issues.

10 Daniel Nardiello

After two spells on loan with Barnsley from Manchester United, Nardiello joined the Tykes on a permanent deal in the summer of 2005.

The striker played a key role in helping the club to promotion in the 2005/06 season, not least with some vital goals in the League One play-offs, and although he left for QPR on a permanent basis in 2007, he would return for another loan spell in 2008. Across all his spells with the club, Nardiello scored 31 goals in 122 league games.

9 Kieffer Moore

Joining Barnsley in January 2018, Moore was unable to prevent the Tykes suffering relegation from the Championship in his first few months with the club.

However, he played a key role in helping the club to an immediate promotion back to the Championship the following campaign, with 17 goals in 31 league games, earning him a place in the PFA League One Team of the Season. After spells with Wigan and Cardiff, the Wales international is now plying his trade in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

8 David Currie

Currie joined Barnsley from Darlington in 1988, and spent the next two years with the club, before leaving to complete a move to Nottingham Forest.

While playing for the Tykes, Currie scored 30 goals in 80 league games, and earned himself a place in the Second Division Team of the Season for the 1988/89 campaign, meaning he does look to be well deserving of a place on this list.

7 Bruce Dyer

Dyer arrived at Barnsley from Crystal Palace in October 1998, and became an important figure for the Tykes over the next few years.

The striker memorably netted a hat-trick in Barnsley's First Division play-off semi-final win over Birmingham in 2000, although they would miss out on promotion in the final. Dyer would remain with the club until his contract expired in the summer of 2003, when he left to return to Watford, having scored 67 goals in 203 games in all competitions for the Tykes.

6 Carlton Morris

Morris joined Luton on a permanent deal from Norwich City in the 2021 January transfer window, and scored seven goals in 23 Championship games to help the club make the play-offs.

The striker then backed that up with seven more league goals in the following campaign, although he was this time unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to League One. As a result, Morris was sold to Luton Town last summer, where - alongside Woodrow - he then played a key role in helping the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League last season, showing how good he is in the process.

5 Ashley Ward

Ward joined Barnsley in September 1997 when the club were playing in the Premier League, but despite scoring matchwinning goals at Liverpool and Aston Villa, among others, he could not prevent the club suffering relegation.

The striker would then leave Oakwell the following season, having logged an impressive record of 20 goals in 46 league games for the Tykes to justify his place on this list.

4 John Hendrie

Hendrie spent the final stages of his career with Barnsley, turning out for the Tykes between 1996 and 1999.

Having helped the club win promotion to the Premier League during his debut campaign, Hendrie suffered relegation the year later, after which he took on the role of player manager in the second-tier for the 1998/99 campaign. After failing to mount a push for promotion, he was sacked from that role in 1999, though that doesn't take away from his impact on the pitch for the Tykes, which included 17 goals in 65 league games.

3 David Hirst

Hirst turned professional with Barnsley during the 1985/86 season with Barnsley while still only 17-years-old, and made a big impact during his debut campaign with the club.

He scored nine goals in 28 second division games for the club, before being sold to Sheffield Wednesday - where he would go on to thrive over the next 11 years - in the summer of 1986, a move that helped to ease the Tykes' financial issues, with his contribution both on and off the pitch in that respect, earning him a place on this list.

2 Trevor Aylott

Aylott joined Barnsley from Chelsea in 1979, and spent the next three years of the early stages of his career playing for the Tykes.

During his time at Oakwell, Aylott scored 26 goals in 96 league games for the Tykes, which included playing an importat role in helping the club win promotion from the third division to the second division during the 1980/81 season, something which does boost his claim for a place in these standings.

1 Tommy Taylor

Taylor began his professional career with Barnsley at the age of just 18, in October 1950, and he would be a prolific player for the Tykes over the next few years.

The striker scored 28 goals in just 46 appearances for the club, before he was sold to Manchester United in 1953, where he became a two-time top-flight title winner, scoring well over 112 goals in 166 games for the club, while also recording a prolific return of 16 goals in 19 senior international appearances for England, to prove his ability as one of the greatest strikers ever to have played for Barnsley, before his life and career were tragically cut short in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.