Barnsley youngster gives verdict after Tykes breakthrough

Barnsley are facing at least one campaign back in League One next year after being relegated from the Championship but there is one positive that the club and their fans can take away from the last few games of the season.

That is the emergence of Jason Sraha, who has managed two starts in the last two games of the season for the Tykes. Despite being just 19-years-old – and not getting a chance earlier on in the campaign – the club have taken the opportunity to allow the defender to get some minutes under his belt.

The results haven’t gone his way – his debut was a 3-1 defeat to Preston and he ended the season with a 4-0 hammering against West Brom – but the player is still happy to even get on the field, telling the club’s official website that he is ‘enjoying’ the opportunity to play in the first-team.

It’s the first time that Sraha has been allowed the chance to get involved. He’s been an unused substitute earlier on in the campaign and has even been sent out on loan to Guiseley to get some action but has now finally been given the chance to star for his parent club.

He might not be a regular feature in the side next season but to be given the opportunity now shows he must be valued highly by those at Oakwell – and Sraha is grateful to have had the chance to make his Barnsley debut.

Speaking to the club’s official website about it, the defender said: “Personally, I’m enjoying it, first and foremost.

“Obviously, the results aren’t going our way, but I’m just trying to adapt, keep learning in training and I’m taking it game by game to try and get better, hopefully.”

Sraha will certainly benefit from the first-team exposure – and could really kick-on again next season.

The Verdict

Jason Sraha being given the chance to play in the first-team is a good move by Barnsley, as it has allowed one of their young talents to get some minutes under his belt.

With a lot to play for earlier on in the season, he was only an unused substitute. With their relegation confirmed, the side have been able to play some of their younger players freely and giving Sraha the chance to go toe-to-toe with some of the best the Championship has to offer could help him immensely.

Even if the games had nothing riding on them, it will show him the level of the division and should allow him to push on and get even better next season. That could even lead to him being used a lot more frequently in the next campaign, with Barnsley now playing in League One.

At just 19-years-old, there is still plenty of chance for the player to develop – and the defender will be hoping he can add to those two appearances next year.