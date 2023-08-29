Highlights Barnsley are working on signing striker Josh Kayode from Rotherham.

A deal to sign the striker is not yet completed, with work still to be done before the deal is confirmed.

Other clubs are interested in Kayode, who is now into the final year of his contract with Rotherham.

Barnsley are working on the signing of striker Josh Kayode from Rotherham United.

That's according to Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O'Kane, who does however, say that the deal is not signed and sealed just yet.

How has Kayode's career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks at Rotherham, Kayode has yet to establish himself in the Millers' first-team, since making his senior debut back in the 2017/18 season.

In total, the striker has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals in that time.

During that period, the Republic of Ireland international has had several spells out on loan elsewhere.

After stints in non-league with Gateshead and Chesterfield, Kayode scored 11 goals in 41 games over two spells with Carlisle United in League Two between 2020 and 2021.

Last season then saw the striker spend time on loan with MK Dons, where he was unable to find the net in nine appearances for the club in total, as they were relegated from League One to League Two.

Now however, it seems as though Kayode will be on the move once again, in the final days of this summer's transfer window.

What is the situation around a potential move for Kayode?

According to this latest update from O'Kane, Barnsley are now closing in on a deal to sign Kayode from Rotherham.

However, that is not a guarantee just yet, with work seemingly still to be done before an official announcement can be made.

It is also suggested that other clubs are interested in Kayode, meaning Barnsley may have some late competition from elsewhere for the signing of the striker.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Kayode's current contract with Rotherham, meaning this could be their last chance to cash in on the striker.

A transfer merry-go-round

It was reported earlier this month that Barnsley were planning a move to sign striker Sam Nombe from Exeter.

However, subsequent updates on Tuesday suggested that it is Rotherham who are now closing in on a deal for Nombe, with the 24-year-old due to have a medical with the Millers on Tuesday.

That may mean that Rotherham have the attacking depth required to allow Kayode to depart the club, while also leaving Barnsley needing to sign another striker as an alternative to Nombe, seemingly making this something of a transfer domino effect for those involved.

Would Kayode be a good signing for Barnsley?

This is certainly an interesting one to consider for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

Given they look as though they are set to miss out on the signing of Nombe to Rotherham themselves, the Tykes may well need to bring in an alternative forward option before the window closes.

Kayode does give them someone else to turn to up front, but his lack of goals by a striker's standards, will no doubt by something of a concern.

As a result, the Tykes will have to hope that Oakwell is a place where he can finally settle and hit his stride, or questions about recruitment will start to be asked, given the club's other striker signings this summer, are also yet to fire this season.