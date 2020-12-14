Barnsley weighing up transfer move for Norwich City player

Barnsley are interested in making a January move for Norwich City striker Carlton Morris, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Morris is currently on a season-long loan deal from Milton Keynes Dons, and has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the League One outfit, including in their recent defat to Accrington.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Canaries’ Academy, but has appeared just once for Norwich in a Championship defeat to Wigan Athletic almost six years ago.

Morris has enjoyed some productive loan spells at both Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town, but is out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of this season, and is reportedly wanted by the Tykes on a permanent basis – with the Telegraph rating the frontman at £300,000.

Barnsley have made an impressive start to their second season at Championship level, but have scored just 21 goals in their 18 matches, and are looking to add to their attacking ranks – with Cauley Woodrow their only striker to have scored more than twice.

The Verdict

Whilst this would appear a solid addition for Barnsley, Morris has very little experience at Championship level.

However, whilst it hasn’t quite happened for Morris in his short career, a move to Oakwell would be a massive step in the right direction, especially learning off the likes of Woodrow, one of the most prolific second-tier goalscorers in recent seasons, and Conor Chaplin.