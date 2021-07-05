Barnsley weighing up six-figure transfer bid for 20-year-old

Barnsley are considering making a £250,000 offer for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Tykes have endured a tough start to the summer, losing both Valerien Ismael and Alex Mowatt to West Brom with CEO Dane Murphy also on his way to Nottingham Forest.

But the Yorkshire club will be keen to strengthen this summer, as they prepare for what they hope will be another positive season in the Championship.

According to the Scottish Sun, Erhahon, who previously spent time on loan at Oakwell, is a target for Barnsley this summer.

Erhahon was loaned in by Barnsley in January 2020, initially linking up with the club’s Under-23s’ and failing to make a first-team appearance.

He’s since returned to St Mirren and been a key player for Jim Goodwin’s side, making 68 appearances across all competitions.

Erhahon is a versatile player capable of playing on the left side of midfield, as a defensive midfielder or as a left-back.

He has another two years left on his deal at St Mirren Park, and Barnsley are considering making an offer of £250,000 plus add-ons this summer.

The Verdict

This could be a positive signing for Barnsley for the long-term.

Erhahon has emerged as a key player for St Mirren and is likely to have many suitors taking a look at him this summer.

His versatility makes him an interesting player straight away, however it looks as if his preferred position is one that is similar to Callum Styles.

He’s only young, and Markus Schopp could get the best out of him.