Barnsley are weighing up a move for Dunfermline Athletic defender Rhys Breen ahead of the summer window, according to a report from the Daily Record.

It is understood that the Reds could potentially face competition in this particular pursuit from Glentoran who are also keeping tabs on the defender's situation.

Breen will become a free-agent this summer if an agreement over fresh terms cannot be reached with Dunfermline.

The 23-year-old is currently believed to be in talks with The Pars over a new deal.

Since sealing a switch to Dunfermline in 2021, the defender has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad.

How has Breen been getting on at Dunfermline this season?

During the current campaign, Breen has made 25 appearances for Dunfermline in the third-tier of Scottish football.

As well as helping his side claim 15 clean-sheets at this level by producing a host of assured defensive displays, Breen has also managed to provide seven direct goal contributions at this level.

The centre-back is on course to achieve promotion with Dunfermline as his side are 11 points clear of their nearest challengers Falkirk in the league standings.

Breen recently sustained an injury in Dunfermline's draw with FC Edinburgh and is set to be assessed ahead of the club's clash with Kelty Hearts this weekend.

As for Barnsley, they will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Exeter City when they host Morecambe at Oakwell.

A victory for the Reds in this fixture will allow them to close the gap between them and league leaders Plymouth Argyle to five points.

The Verdict

If Barnsley are indeed keeping tabs on Breen, it will be intriguing to see whether they step up their pursuit of the defender.

Dunfermline will be hoping that a breakthrough can be made regarding contract negotiations with the defender as a fresh agreement will force any potential suitor to pay a significant fee this summer.

Should Barnsley sign Breen?

While Breen has managed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the current term, he has yet to make an appearance in the Football League during his career.

Therefore, regardless of what division the Reds find themselves in later this year, it will take the centre-back some time to adapt to life in England.

Unless head coach Michael Duff views Breen as a long-term project, he may find it more beneficial to sign a defender who possesses a proven track-record at this level in the upcoming transfer window.