Barnsley weighing up potential move for experienced boss amid recent struggles

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi is under pressure as the Tykes poor form continued, with Neil Warnock a contender to replace him if the club do make the decision to sack the current boss.

The 36-year-old was named as Markus Schopp’s successor earlier in the season but he has failed to make the impact that the Yorkshire side had hoped as he is yet to win a game in the league.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the hierarchy are considering a change and The Sun have revealed that Warnock is a potential option.

They state the 73-year-old is on Barnsley’s radar, whilst they claim the former Middlesbrough chief is ready to return to club management after he felt he was harshly dismissed by the Teesside outfit a few months ago.

Warnock would bring plenty of experience if he does take over, and it would also see him return to a former club having played for the Tykes back when he was a winger back in 1976.

Whoever does take charge will have a big job on their hands this season as Barnsley are bottom of the league and eight points from safety.

What was the score the last time Barnsley played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Hillsborough 2-1 win 3-1 win 1-1 2-1 loss

The verdict

Asbaghi will know that his job is going to be under threat when you consider how poor the team have been since he took over.

And, if the club are looking for someone who could make an instant impact, then there are few who would be able to compete with Warnock in terms of his CV.

Even needing to make up an eight-point deficit, you can be sure he would back himself to do it, so it will be interesting to see if this does happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.