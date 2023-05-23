Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will both be determined to secure a place in the Championship on Monday when they face each other in the League One play-off final.

Both sides comfortably booked their spot in this particular competition by producing a host of impressive performances during the regular campaign.

Barnsley set up a meeting with the Owls last Friday by defeating Bolton Wanderers in their play-off semi-final.

After the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium, the Tykes managed to claim a victory in front of their own supporters.

Liam Kitching scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Barnsley in the first-half of the return fixture at Oakwell as he headed home from Luca Connell's cross.

As for the Owls, they produced a miraculous comeback against Peterborough United to secure a trip to Wembley Stadium.

After suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first-leg of this semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium, Wednesday took the return fixture to extra-time by scoring four unanswered goals.

Lee Gregory's own-goal briefly allowed Peterborough to regain the lead in this tie before Callum Paterson's effort made it 5-5 on aggregate.

Wednesday went on to convert all five of their penalties in the shoot-out as they kept their hopes of achieving promotion alive.

What is pundit Sam Parkin's prediction for Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Ahead of Monday's game, EFL pundit Sam Parkin has revealed that he believes that Sheffield Wednesday will secure a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Wembley.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: "I'm sticking with Sheffield Wednesday, I think there is enough space between the two games [semi-final second leg vs Peterborough, and final].

"I think they'll dust themselves down, a little bit in the fashion of Sunderland last year.

"You felt Wycombe could do a job in a one-off cup tie environment, and Sunderland produced.

"I'm going to go with Sheffield Wednesday to produce something relatively convincing, maybe race into a 2-0 lead.

"2-1, 90 minutes."

Will Sam Parkin's prediction turn out to be correct?

While Wednesday did manage to accumulate an incredibly impressive total of 96 points in League One during the regular term, two of their six defeats came against Barnsley.

The Reds beat the Owls 2-0 at Hillsborough before claiming a 4-2 win over Darren Moore's side at Oakwell in March.

Taking these two aforementioned fixtures into account, it would not be a surprise if Parkin's prediction turns out to be wide of the mark.

However, it is worth noting that the Owls will be full of confidence heading into this showdown having thrashed Peterborough, and do have players at their disposal, such as Barry Bannan and Michael Smith, who are more than capable of causing issues for the Tykes.

If both sides perform at their very best, this clash could turn out to be an enthralling affair.