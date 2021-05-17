Barnsley v Swansea City: Team news, where to watch & much more

Barnsley host Swansea City this evening in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Valerien Ismael’s side are looking to continue defying the odds by turning Swansea over and reaching Wembley, whilst Steve Cooper is looking to guide the Swans through a successful play-off campaign after last year’s failure.

Football League World will be live from Oakwell this evening to provide updates, but in the meantime, check out our preview piece:

Play-off Records

This is Barnsley’s first appearance in the play-offs at this level since 1999/2000, when they were beaten by Ipswich Town in the final.

Beyond that, it’s only ever been the League One play-offs for the Tykes, but they’ve got a good success rate.

In 2005/06 and 2015/16, Barnsley won promotion, with the former campaign seeing them beat Swansea in the play-off final on penalties.

That was one of Swansea’s play-off campaigns that ended in disappointment, just like last season when they were beaten by Brentford at the semi-final stage.

Swansea’s most recent win at this level came in 2010/11 under Brendan Rodgers.

Team News

Ismael has been boosted by the fact he can welcome back Dominik Frieser against Swansea, with the forward in contention for the first time since injuring his hamstring against Huddersfield Town last month.

Brad Collins is set for his 50th appearance for the Tykes.

In terms of Swansea, Ben Cabango has returned to training this week after a groin injury and is likely to be in contention to play.

Brandon Cooper, though, is unavailable, serving up Cooper his only absentee.

Last time out

Swansea are the only side in the Championship to complete a league double over Barnsley this season, beating them 2-0 twice.

As mentioned, though, Barnsley did get the better of the Swans in the League One play-off final in 2005/06.

Where to watch

Barnsley’s clash with Swansea will be live on Sky Sports, with a kick-off time of 8:15pm.

Odds

As per Sky Bet’s current odds:

Barnsley win: 23/20

Draw: 2/1

Swansea win: 11/4