After major drama in the League One play-off semi-finals, it is now less than a week to go until Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

Indeed, the League One play-off final is set to take place on Monday 29th May, and below, we have covered everything you need to know ahead of the match.

How did Barnsley reach the play-off final?

Under the guidance of Michael Duff, on their return to the third tier, Barnsley had a strong campaign.

Although the Tykes could not keep pace with the leading trio of Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, they ended up finishing fourth in the division and by quite some margin, too.

Indeed, they were five points clear of fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers come the end of the regular season.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Derby County v Barnsley - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - January 8, 2023 Barnsley manager Michael Duff after the match Action Images/Ed Sykes

With Bolton finishing fifth and Barnsley fourth, it meant that the two sides faced off in the play-off semi-finals, and it was a tight affair.

The first leg away at Bolton was drawn 1-1, meaning it was all to play for heading to Oakwell.

Fortunately for Barnsley, they edged the second leg 1-0, giving them a 2-1 victory over Bolton on aggregate, and booking their place in the final at Wembley.

How did Sheffield Wednesday reach the play-off final?

Barnsley's opponents on Monday afternoon, Sheffield Wednesday, had to do things in slightly more dramatic fashion to book their place at Wembley next week.

After competing for automatic promotion all season, a late wobble meant that Wednesday had to settle for the play-offs, and after their first leg away at Peterborough, it looked as though the Owls were facing another season in League One.

Indeed, they were beaten 4-0 by Posh at London Road, and heading back to Hillsborough for the second leg, not many gave them a chance.

However, remarkably, not only did they score a 98th minute goal to win 4-0 on the night and send the tie to extra time, after a goal for each side in said extra-time, the Owls went on to win the tie on penalties.

It was about as dramatic as you could possibly imagine, and no doubt Darren Moore will be looking for a much more straightforward job on Monday.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley team news ahead of the play-off final?

Given the match does not take place until Monday, Michael Duff and Darren Moore are yet to sit down in front of the media to confirm their respective team news.

However, there are some early team news considerations ahead of the final already on the mind.

For example, all eyes will be on the line-up Sheffield Wednesday deploy for the tie.

After such an incredible win against Peterborough last time out, it feels harsh to drop anybody. However, circumstances on that night dictated a bold, attacking approach.

Taking such an approach in the final would be brave, though, so it remains to be seen which XI the Owls line up with.

We do know, though, that Darren Moore's side will be without the likes of George Byers, Mallik Wilks and Akin Famewo, who have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

For Barnsley, meanwhile, there will have been great relief that Mads Andersen returned to the side for both play-off legs after missing the club's final two matches of the season.

The club skipper will be sharp for the final as a result.

Be sure to keep an eye on FLW as the week progresses for more team news ahead of the clash.

Is there a live stream for Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday?

Yes, there will be a live stream of the match available for those with relevant subscriptions.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match at Wembley Stadium is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The final can therefore be watched by anyone with access to Sky Sports Football, be it via Sky TV, Sky GO, or other services.

What time does the League One play-off final kick-off?

Kick-off in the League One play-off final is scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.