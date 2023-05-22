Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday will beat Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

The Owls booked their place at Wembley after a remarkable comeback against Peterborough United in the semi-finals.

After a 4-0 defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium in the first leg, Wednesday won the second leg 5-1 after extra time at Hillsborough on Thursday night before winning 5-3 on penalties to complete an incredible turnaround.

No team had ever overturned more than a two-goal deficit in play-off history, underlining the size of the Owls' achievement.

Barnsley sealed their progression to the final with a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell on Friday night.

With the tie level going into the game after a 1-1 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium, Liam Kitching's 24th-minute header setting up a South Yorkshire derby at Wembley next Monday.

Michael Duff's side have won both meetings between the pair this season with a 2-0 victory at Hillsborough in September and a 4-2 win at Oakwell in March.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Palmer revealed he believes his former club will be promoted, although he is expecting a tight encounter.

"Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley face off in the League One play-off final," Palmer said.

"Both league games ended with wins for Barnsley, so psychologically they have the edge on Sheffield Wednesday.

"But I just think the result for the Owls against Peterborough, the performance, the momentum must be with them, although Barnsley will be confident.

"I've gone for the Owls to win, slightly biased obviously because I'm an Owls supporter, but maybe extra time and penalties."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Barnsley?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Palmer is right that Wednesday will have momentum after their outstanding comeback against Peterborough, but the Tykes will be a tough test and they have proven they are more than capable of beating the Owls this season.

Duff's tactics worked to perfection on both occasions and it does give the Reds a psychological advantage, but if Wednesday can produce a similar performance to the one they did against the Posh, they have a strong chance of winning the game.

As Palmer says, it would be no surprise to see the game to go extra time and penalties with so little to separate the pair, but it could come down to who handles the pressure of the situation.