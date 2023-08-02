Barnsley and Port Vale kick off their respective League One campaigns on Saturday afternoon as the home side welcomes a new coach to Oakwell Stadium.

The Tykes will be looking to begin a new era at Oakwell with their second consecutive win over Vale in League One, who they haven’t lost to in the league since November 2015.

Neill Collins joins the Yorkshire club from the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship in the United States, though it remains to be seen if his squad will be fully up to speed on their new manager’s system.

Barnsley came so close to promotion last season after finishing fourth in the league with 86 points, losing out to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium in May after Josh Windass scored the match-winner in the 123rd minute for the Owls.

Vale were less successful last season, finishing 18th in the club’s first season in League One after five years away, but there is optimism after some intriguing summer business.

Even so, heading to Oakwell on the opening weekend of the new EFL season will be a real test.

Barnsley v Port Vale: Team news

Barnsley will be starting off the Collins era with a strong squad on the pitch. Callum Styles is back with the club after a season on loan with EFL Championship side Millwall, who chose to not exercise the reported £2 million release clause that came with the extension Styles agreed to with the Tykes before going on loan to The Den.

Corey O’Keefe and Kyran Lofthouse are among the signings that Barnsley brought in to help bolster their squad in hopes that they can find themselves as promotion contenders for the second straight season.

Vale manager Andy Crosby has added youngsters Oliver Arblaster and Kofi Balmer on loan from the Premier League’s Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, respectively.

EFL veterans Ethan Chislett, Mitch Clark, and Jason Lowe have also joined the Valiants over the summer and will be hoping that they can contribute to a season to remember at Vale Park.

Is Barnsley v Port Vale on TV?

The national Saturday afternoon blackout means that the game will not be available to watch live for viewers in the UK.

However, the match on Saturday will be available exclusively on each club’s respective iFollow channels for overseas supporters while audio coverage is likely available through both the clubs themselves and local radio.

How much are tickets for the Barnsley v Port Vale game?

Port Vale has tickets available for travelling fans, though prices will increase on the day of the match. Adult tickets are £23 when purchased in advance and £25 if you purchase on matchday.

Tickets are still available for Barnsley supporters, with options beginning at £23 for non-members. Members are able to pay less than non-members for matches at Oakwell.

When does Barnsley v Port Vale kick-off?

As with the whole of the first round of League One fixtures, Barnsley v Port Vale kicks off at 3pm.

That means full team news will be available at 2pm while travelling Vale supporters to make it home at a rational hour on Saturday evening.