Barnsley v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Barnsley host Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship tonight with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

The Tykes haven’t won since the second game of the season and have endured a frustrating start to the campaign, losing by a goal to nil at Blackpool at the weekend.

Forest, meanwhile, are starting to pick up with Steve Cooper now in charge, yielding four points from their last two games.

The Reds travel to Oakwell tonight looking to return to winning ways, and pick up a first win under their new head coach.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game…

Latest team news

Markus Schopp has ruled Aapo Halme out of tonight’s match after he picked up an injury in training on Sunday afternoon.

Otherwise, it will be the same squad which faces Forest, with Obbi Oulare still struggling with a back problem and Carlton Morris and Mads Andersen both expected to return after the international break.

From a Forest perspective, Lewis Grabban is a doubt to feature before the international break due to a thigh problem.

The striker picked up an injury following a collision with Bartosz Bialkowski on Saturday, in the 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Dräger are yet to feature having had to isolate following international duty, but have began training with the first-team group.

The pair, though, will not play until after the next international break as they continue to play catch-up and build up their fitness.

Is there a live stream?

This match will be shown on Sky Sports Arena, along with the other Championship fixtures.

Fulham vs Swansea City is the main game which will be shown on Sky Sports Football, but fans can still watch Barnsley vs Forest elsewhere.

What time is kick-off?

Barnsley vs Forest kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday the 29th of September.