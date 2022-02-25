Barnsley v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Barnsley have the opportunity to move off the foot of the Championship table this weekend.

The Tykes earned only their fourth win of the season on Tuesday night as they dispatched Hull City 2-0.

That victory moved Barnsley to within one point of the two sides above them in the table.

Another win this weekend, and other results going their way, could see them rise to as high as 22nd.

But Middlesbrough have proven tough to beat since Chris Wilder’s appointment.

Boro have only lost two of their last 13 league games, while also progressing to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

That form has helped Wilder’s side reach seventh in the table, and a win this weekend could see them move into the play-off places.

Latest team news

There are no new fresh injury concerns for the hosts as they seek back to back wins.

Payo Asbaghi may look to name an unchanged side to the one which beat Hull on Tuesday.

Cauley Woodrow remains absent with injury.

Meanwhile, Wilder will most certainly be looking to make changes to the side which completed a comeback win over West Brom midweek.

Matt Crooks will remain absent as he serves the second game of his two-match suspension.

That will mean Riley McGree will continue to deputise in his place.

But Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar may return to action in place of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun up front.

The rest of the team may stay the same.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Final Score.

EFL on Quest will have highlights at 9pm on Saturday night.

What time is kick-off?

This clash kicks off at 3pm.