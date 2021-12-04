Barnsley v Huddersfield Town: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Barnsley host Huddersfield Town at Oakwell this afternoon in a Yorkshire derby.

Poya Asbaghi is still looking for his first victory as Barnsley boss, with his side in desperate need of three points after falling eight adrift of safety in recent weeks.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, remain eighth in the table, but Carlos Corberan has overseen back-to-back defeats and there’s a willingness to return to winning ways.

Ahead of the game at Oakwell this afternoon, here’s everything you need to know:

Team News

Aaron Leya Iseka is hoping to come into contention to help get Barnsley’s attack going, whilst Asbaghi has also revealed that Callum Brittain has been back in training and should be in contention to feature against Huddersfield.

Corberan hopes that Matty Pearson is fit enough to play after a back complaint, whilst Levi Colwill looks set to return to the starting line-up. Elsewhere, Jonathan Hogg headlines the list of absentees.

Is there a live stream?

Streaming regulations in the UK mean that this fixture cannot be streamed by the clubs domestically.

However, Barnsley are offering audio passes on iFollow Barnsley, whilst overseas fans can enjoy a live stream priced at £10.

Huddersfield are also offering a audio pass on iFollow HTAFC for UK listeners, priced at £2.50.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Oakwell is at 3pm this afternoon, with confirmed team news set to come an hour before at 2pm.