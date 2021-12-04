Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

Barnsley v Huddersfield Town: Confirmed XIs as Brittain returns & Corberan makes four changes

Barnsley host Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon. 

Poya Asbaghi is looking for his first win since taking over at Oakwell, whilst Carlos Corberan has his sights on a return to winning ways following successive defeats.

Football League World are in place in the press box at Oakwell, where the confirmed team news has just landed:

Barnsley 

After a goalless draw with Peterborough United last weekend, Asbaghi has brought Callum Brittain and Aaron Leya Iseka into his side, as well as Romal Palmer.

Jordan Williams, Josh Benson and Devante Cole drop out of the side.

Barnsley XI: Collins; Brittain, Helik, Andersen, Kitching, Styles; Palmer, Gomes; Leya Iska, Woodrow, Morris. 

Subs: Walton; Moon, Williams, Hondermarck, Benson, Adeboyejo, Cole. 

Huddersfield Town 

Corberan has made four changes, with Danel Sinani (illness) unavailable and Duane Holmes awaiting the birth of his first child. Matty Pearson and Naby Sarr drop onto the bench too, prompting a potential switch in formation.

Josh Koroma, Fraizer Campbell, Levi Colwill and Ollie Turton come into the side.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls; Turton, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Thomas, High, O’Brien, Koroma; Campbell, Ward. 

Subs: Schofield; Pearson, Odubeko, Aarons, Ruffels, Sarr, Russell. 


