Former England international Carlton Palmer has admitted that although he believes that Barnsley could edge their way past Bolton Wanderers in the second-leg of their play-off semi-final, he would not be surprised if the tie is decided by a penalty shoot-out.

The first leg of this fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

Bolton goalkeeper James Trafford made two stops in the first-half of this particular clash to deny Luca Connell and Slobodan Tedic.

Following the break, Barnsley opened the scoring as Nicky Cadden fired an effort into the bottom corner.

Bolton delivered an instant response to this setback as Dion Charles converted from close range.

Trafford produced another stop to prevent Bobby Thomas from restoring Barnsley's lead while Dan Nlundulu's effort for the hosts was blocked by Mads Andersen.

The second leg is set to take place at Oakwell on Friday.

While Bolton did secure a 3-0 victory at this stadium earlier this season, Barnsley have managed to win nine of their last 11 home league fixtures.

Prediction made for the second leg between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers?

Making reference to this upcoming clash, Palmer has admitted that he believes that Barnsley hold an advantage heading into this game due to the fact that they are set to play in front of their own supporters.

Speaking to FLW, Palmer said: "I watched the Barnsley, Bolton game, I thought it was a very, very good game of football.

"Two good managers, some quality players, some quality play.

"Obviously, you'd lean towards Barnsley going back to their home ground.

"But Bolton are a very well organised side, they will be very hard to break down, even though they are away from home.

"I think this game is finely balanced, the edge you have to give to Barnsley as they are a home side.

"But I think it's a finely balanced game and could well go down to penalties."

Could Palmer's prediction turn out to be correct?

While Barnsley do indeed have an advantage over Bolton due to their fantastic home form, it would not be at all surprising if this clash goes to penalties.

These two sides could not be separated last weekend, and will be desperate not to make an error which could decide who will be playing at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Keeping this in mind, Friday's game may turn out to be a tense affair at Oakwell.

A moment of magic from a player for either side could prove to be the difference in the second leg.