Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers will both be determined to book their place in the final of the play-offs tomorrow when they face each other at Oakwell.

These two sides could not be separated at the University of Bolton Stadium last weekend.

After Nicky Cadden gave Barnsley the lead in the second-half of this fixture, Dion Charles levelled proceedings for Wanderers.

While Barnsley will be confident in their ability to claim a victory in front of their supporters given that they have won nine of their last 11 home league games, they cannot afford to underestimate Bolton.

The Trotters are one of six teams who have managed to defeat the Reds on their own turf in the third-tier this season, as they claimed a 3-0 triumph when the two teams met at the start of January.

Whereas a host of the individuals who featured in the first leg for Barnsley and Bolton are expected to play again on Friday, Michael Duff and Ian Evatt may opt to make some alterations to their respective sides.

What is the latest Barnsley team news?

Duff has confirmed that Barnsley have not suffered any fresh injuries from the first leg.

James Norwood and Max Watters will both be pushing for a place in the starting eleven after being deployed as substitutes last weekend.

Mads Andersen made his return to action in this aforementioned fixture, and is expected to captain the side once again on Friday.

Having recorded a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.61 in the first leg, Cadden will unquestionably fancy his chances of making a difference for the Reds in tomorrow's clash.

What is the latest Bolton Wanderers team news?

Evatt revealed earlier this week that one or two of the players involved in the first leg are not set to feature on Friday due to injury.

The identity of these members of Bolton's squad have been kept a secret by Evatt.

One of players who will definitely not be involved for Wanderers is Gethin Jones as he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Bristol Rovers earlier this month.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is also expected to miss this fixture due to an ankle injury, while Jack Iredale is set to be forced to watch on from the sidelines as he continues to recover from an issue with his knee.

Lloyd Isgrove is set to be another absentee for Bolton, who will be looking to book their second trip to Wembley this season following their EFL Trophy triumph over Plymouth Argyle earlier this year.