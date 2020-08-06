Barnsley transfer update reveals player set to leave and latest on incomings

Barnsley are not close to signing Lyndon Dykes this summer window and could see Cameron McGeehan leave the club as early as today in an update from reporter Andy Giddings on Twitter.

The Tykes are planning for another season in the Sky Bet Championship after staying up dramatically on the final night with a win at Brentford, and Gerhard Struber will be looking for ways to improve his squad.

Players are being linked, of course, and Dykes has been one of them but he is not close to signing as things stand, whilst there’s been no progress made in the hunt to sign Liam Burt:

Understand – contrary to reports elsewhere – that #barnsleyfc are not 'close' to signing Lyndon Dykes, plus there's been no further progress in attempts to sign Liam Burt. 1/2 — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, as the exit door, Cameron McGeehan is on the brink of moving on:

2/2 However, expecting midfielder Cam McGeehan to leave #Barnsleyfc on a permanent transfer soon, possibly today. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) August 6, 2020

The midfielder was at Portsmouth last season as they made the League One play-offs, though they were knocked out on penalties at the semi-final stage against Oxford United.

The Verdict

Barnsley fans will hope for some progress with the two signings as they look ahead to next season.

It might make sense for McGeehan to be leaving the club, too, as it appears as though he is not in the plans of Struber going into 2020/21.

Where he goes next, though, remains to be seen with Portsmouth not thought to be in the running having missed out.