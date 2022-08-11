Barnsley transfer update revealed on Michal Helik and Callum Styles

Barnsley haven’t received fresh bids for Michal Helik or Callum Styles recently, according to an update from manager Michael Duff who spoke to journalist Doug O’Kane.

The Tykes have already seen some of their most valuable assets leave the club in recent months, with forward duo Carlton Morris and ex-captain Cauley Woodrow both securing moves to Luton Town.

Callum Brittain has also left the club, moving on to Blackburn Rovers to replace former key man Ryan Nyambe, who has since signed for the Lancashire side’s league rivals Wigan Athletic.

Think you’re a Barnsley expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Barnsley founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887

Styles didn’t just shine last season – but has also caught the eye this summer with the 22-year-old appearing for Hungary against England in June – establishing himself as a regular for the former.

However, he is yet to be the subject of a bid this summer and looks set to remain in League One unless a side swoops for him between now and the end of the summer window.

The same can be said for Helik who was previously believed to be closing in on a deal to Lech Poznan, but that move never materialised with Duff revealing they haven’t received a bid for him since last month.

And nothing has changed since last week’s update, according to the Tykes’ boss who was speaking after his side’s 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough last night.

The Verdict:

At this stage, it may be worth cashing in on Helik if they want to make further additions and don’t currently have the funds to finalise any moves, because the Polish defender has just one year left on his current deal.

They won’t exactly get too much money for him now considering his contract situation and that’s one reason why they may decide to keep him even if further bids do come in – because he could be a useful asset this season.

In a league of big-hitters like Sheffield Wednesday, someone like Helik could be a game-changer for them as they potentially look to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

They do have slightly more power with Styles at the negotiating table though, because although his contract also expires in 2023, they have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Looking at his situation from a different perspective though, this window may be the best time to maximise his price tag and generate the best possible fee for him, because it would be difficult to see him signing a new deal with the club currently in League One and his value will only decrease as his contract continues to run down.