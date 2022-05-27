Barnsley transfer update issued with several players linked with moves away

Barnsley have yet to receive any serious offers for their players this summer window.

The Tykes were relegated from the Championship into League One this season having come bottom of the table.

It was a hugely disappointing campaign for the club having earned a play-off place 12 months ago.

But, according to the Barnsley Chronicle, there has yet to be any concrete discussions over player departures this summer.

It is expected that the club will need to make money from player sales due to an expected £7-8 million loss from dropping down to the third division.

But the club also recognises that the market is unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels of spending which could hurt their ability to sell at high prices.

Cauley Woodrow has garnered interest from fellow League One side Ipswich Town, with the forward only having one year left on his contract.

Quiz: The big Barnsley striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tykes fan

1 of 25 Who did Barnsley sign Carlton Morris from? AFC Bournemouth Southampton Ipswich Town Norwich City

Polish defender Michal Helik is another player with only 12 months left on his deal with the club which could lead to a possible exit this summer.

Callum Brittain has also been linked with a move away from Oakwell Stadium, with Blackburn Rovers reportedly interested in the 24-year old.

Callum Styles is another player who could be sold this window, with Barnsley having rejected bids for the 22-year old in January.

The Verdict

Relegation could hit Barnsley hard if the club is forced to move on some of their best talents to avoid losses.

It was a disastrous campaign for the club with the ultimate fall from grace being the consequence.

These players should still earn decent fees for the club, but it is unlikely that any team will splash the cash this summer to make a deal happen.

The market simply isn’t there these days for many Championship clubs to take risks on big money signings.