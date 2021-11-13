Barnsley transfer talking points: Cauley Woodrow, Callum Styles and an area to address

It feels like a huge January transfer window is approaching for Barnsley with the Tykes languishing inside the Championship relegation zone.

Joseph Laumann remains in temporary charge of the club at the time of writing but with it seeming likely a new permanent manager will be appointed during the international break.

The Tykes are currently four points adrift and their survival task got a lot tougher when Hull City ran out 2-0 winners at Oakwell in the last league outing.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Barnsley’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 What nationality is Gjorgji Hristov? Austrian Belgian Macedonian Polish

There are a few remaining members of the squad who played starring roles in the club’s fifth placed finish in the Championship last season who will attract interest come the turn of the year.

We have identified three talking points as the window edges closer.

Cauley Woodrow

Barnsley’s standout player since promotion from League One in 2018/19, Woodrow certainly will not be wanting to play in the third tier next season and therefore may be lured by a second tier team potentially with promotion aspirations.

The ex-Fulham man has scored three and assisted one so far this season and his situation may change in January depending on how the Tykes get on between now and the window opening.

If the Tykes are further adrift then Woodrow is more likely to jump ship, with the club well aware that the former England U21 would not be willing to sign a new deal, his current one ends at the end of next season, and so at 26 his transfer value is only depreciating.

Callum Styles

Another key figure in the club’s success under Valerien Ismael, Styles has played as a central midfielder just as much as at left wing back this season, the latter role being where he thrived last term.

Still only 21, Styles is a player that definitely would not remain at the club if they were relegated to the third tier this season.

Other Championship clubs may be looking to put their names forward as a potential next destination for him in January.

Midfield general

Alex Mowatt has not been adequately replaced at Oakwell this summer.

Josh Benson has had some fitness struggles and Claudio Gomes is a very cultured midfielder but is not as suited to Barnsley’s style of play.

The Tykes play a very intense pressing style with a lot of turnovers in possession, it remains to be seen whether Gomes’ education in the Manchester City youth ranks and Premier League 2 is transferrable in the club’s current predicament.

Adding some experience and defensive nous in central areas would significantly improve the balance of the side.