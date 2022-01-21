Barnsley transfer stance on 26-year-old revealed amid Dutch interest

Barnsley are willing to part company with summer arrival Obbi Oulare this month after an unsuccessful first few months at Oakwell, according to the Chronicle.

The Tykes have struggled for goals this season and with Daryl Dike’s departure back to the USA over the summer, ex-Watford striker Oulare arrived from Belgian side Standard Liege as a somewhat like-for-like replacement.

It hasn’t worked out as intended though – a visa issue meant that his debut was delayed until October when he made an appearance off the substitutes bench against Middlesbrough and his second outing – the final one to date – was against Swansea City in Poya Asbaghi’s first match in charge a month later.

The big 2022 Barnsley quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 18 How old is Brad Collins? 23 24 25 26

Oulare’s effort levels in that cameo were widely panned and he’s not been in a matchday squad since, prompting speculation that he may be on his way out of the Yorkshire club.

And his former club Willem II of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands are reportedly interested in a reunion with the 26-year-old, according to Voetbal International, although no deal has been agreed just yet.

The Verdict

It will probably be a welcome relief to Barnsley fans if Oulare does depart the club this month.

For a 26-year-old he’s not had much experience in the senior game and he’s proven to not be as much of a use as he could have been.

He actually looked quite unfit when he came on against Swansea and that would not have been a good first impression to Asbaghi, who has suitably bombed him from the squad.

There could end up being a mutual termination of the contract if a deal cannot be agreed with another club, but Willem II’s interest could end up turning into a bid before the month and the transfer window is over.