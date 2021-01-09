Barnsley transfer round-up: top target speaks out, Ismael’s priority revealed

Barnsley have enjoyed a fine season so far, with Valérien Ismaël’s side just three points outside the play-off places.

So, there will have been mixed thoughts at Oakwell when the transfer window opened, as whilst it presents the club with an opportunity to secure new signings, they may have a battle to keep hold of their star performers.

Ismaël has already made a few moves in the market as he looks to reshape his squad, and here we provide the latest of all the transfer rumours concerning the Tykes…

Transfer target speaks out

Barnsley are thought to be rivalling Sunderland for St. Johnstone left-back Scott Tanser, as they seek to bolster their options in that position.

Tanser has rejected a contract to stay with the Scottish Premiership side, and with his existing deal set to expire in the summer, he is sure to be available at a cut price this month.

However, the 26-year-old has been coy about a potential move, stating that he is only focused on St. Johnstone right now.

Ismael wants Mowatt’s future sorted

Alex Mowatt has been brilliant for the Yorkshire side this season, but the major worry for Barnsley is that he is out of contract in the summer.

A host of Championship rivals have been linked with the former Leeds man in the past, and Ismael has made it clear that securing a new deal for the left-footer is a priority.

Andre Green talk cools

The arrival of Carlton Morris has given the Tykes another option in the final third, which may explain why Ismael has played down the idea of the club signing free agent Andre Green.

As revealed by the Yorkshire Post, it seems there is nothing imminent on that front with the ex-Aston Villa man, who is a free agent.