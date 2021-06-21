Barnsley transfer round-up: Player departs Oakwell, Euro 2020 star linked, Cardiff in for Tykes target

Barnsley may have some huge problems to address in the next few weeks as it looks like the structure that led them to the Championship play-offs last season is being ripped apart.

Head coach Valerien Ismael looks like he is being headhunted by West Bromwich Albion and a deal looks close, whilst CEO Dane Murphy is Nottingham Forest-bound after two years at Oakwell.

On the pitch as well there are issues with Alex Mowatt still not penning a new contract as the closer to June 30 it gets, the more likely he leaves.

Putting aside the managerial unrest and the probable need for a new CEO, let’s round-up the latest transfer goings on at the south Yorkshire club.

Schmidt departs again

Austrian striker Patrick Schmidt was a punt of a signing two summers ago from Admira Wacker, but it hasn’t quite worked out for the 22-year-old.

Having scored just three times in his debut season, Schmidt wasn’t fancied by Ismael when he arrived at Oakwell and the forward returned to his native land with SV Ried for the second half of this past season.

And another loan move for Schmidt has been confirmed as this time he’s joined Danish side Esbjerg on a season-long deal – he will be hoping to fire in the goals and potentially secure a permanent move away.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Barnsley?

1 of 20 Did Gary Gardner ever score a goal for Barnsley? Yes No

O’Donnell a Tykes transfer target

He didn’t particularly impress in Scotland’s opening Euro 2020 group game against the Czech Republic, however a solid outing against England at Wembley has put Stephen O’Donnell on the radar of English clubs.

Motherwell’s 29-year-old wing-back is wanted by Barnsley according to the Daily Mail, but also the likes of Birmingham City and Derby County.

A ‘modest’ fee is all it would take to bring O’Donnell back south of the border, having already had a stint in English football with Luton Town in League Two between 2015 and 2017 but he could be set for a Championship switch now.

Right-wing-back isn’t exactly a position that the Tykes need to strengthen though as both Callum Brittain and Jordan Williams are naturals there, so it may end up being a non-starter.

Cardiff trying for 6ft 9in Barnsley-linked striker

Football Insider reported last month that Barnsley were in the running for Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin, who netted 10 goals in his debut campaign with the National League club.

The 20-year-old has unique characteristics in the sense that he’s the tallest player in England at 6ft 9in, and his scope for improvement means he’s a target for EFL clubs.

But it looks as though Mick McCarthy has his eye on Hudlin as a Kieffer Moore understudy, with the print edition of The Sun on Sunday (20/06/21, p65) claiming that Cardiff City are hoping to beat their competition to his signature this summer.

Barnsley will be in the market for attacking reinforcements with Daryl Dike returning to the USA but it doesn’t look like Hudlin will be one of the arrivals at this point.