Barnsley transfer round-up: Offer made for Spurs target, Tykes join rivals in hunt for 25-y/o, Ismael explains transfer decision

Three successive league defeats has shown that Barnsley have work to do if they are to push for the play-offs, so boss Valérien Ismaël will be hoping for a busy end to the window.

In fairness, the Tykes would be punching above their weight significantly if they challenged for the top six, but the football the team has played under the new boss has left fans dreaming and excited about what the future can hold.

As mentioned though, the January window can be crucial, and here we look at all the transfer talk surrounding the Yorkshire side right now…

Offer made for Kyle Joseph

Bringing in a striker is the main aim for Ismaël before the window shuts, and reporter Andy Giddings has revealed that a ‘substantial’ offer has been lodged for Wigan’s talented attacker Kyle Joseph.

The youngster has shone in League One in recent weeks, and the Latics situation means they will struggle to keep hold of the player.

However, Rangers and Spurs have been linked with Joseph in the past, so this won’t be straightforward for Barnsley.

League One man on radar

Football Insider have claimed that the Tykes will rival Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Luton in the chase for Gillingham’s Kyle Dempsey.

The former Fleetwood midfielder has impressed for Steve Evans’ side, scoring four goals this season, and it appears that a move to the Championship could be on the cards.

Ismaël sends player message after transfer announcement

A bit of business that Barnsley finalised saw winger Luke Thomas join Ipswich on loan of the season.

That was something of a surprise, as the 21-year-old had played some part in every game for the past few months. However, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the boss was critical of Thomas, saying he was ‘not really professional’.