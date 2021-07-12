Barnsley transfer round-up: Brennan Johnson and Callum McFadzean latest, Tykes open talks for striker, player leaves

Barnsley will be preparing to mount another serious play-off push next season but will need to address a few situations before the season commences next month.

The void that both Valerien Ismael and Alex Mowatt leave is expected to cut deep, however, the Tykes are a side who have reacted positively to personnel setbacks brilliantly in recent years.

Barnsley will begin the 2021/22 campaign with a new manager, with Markus Schopp tasked with the objective of pushing for the play-offs once more.

The Tykes have still just seen the one player enter Oakwell this summer. Devante Cole joined last season’s surprise package from Motherwell and will be hoping to hit the ground running when August comes.

Elsewhere, Barnsley are now starting to make inroads in the transfer market. Here we delve into the latest updates regarding Barnsley’s movements.

Brennan Johnson and Callum McFadzean

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson emerged as a Barnsley target last week and in the latest development, The Tykes are willing to pay up to £2 million for the winger who impressed at Lincoln City last year, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old was an integral part of Michael Appleton’s promotion bid last season, scoring 10 goals and grabbing 12 assists.

Also on Barnsley’s radar is Sunderland’s versatile defender Callum McFadzean, as reported by Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 12:31, 10.07.21). The 27-year-old, who primarily operates as a left-back, is also being monitored by Luton Town.

Luke Thomas secures League Two loan move

After struggling to break through thus far, Barnsley’s Luke Thomas joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since his arrival in 2019 and joins Joey Barton’s side who will be hoping to return to League One at the first time of asking.

Tykes make contact with six-foot-four Belgian forward

According to the Sports Editor of the Barnsley Chronicle, Doug O’Kane, Barnsley are making progress in a deal to bring Obbi Oulare to Oakwell.

The striker, who currently plays his football at Standard Liege, was a reported target during the January transfer window but turned the offer down.

The towering football scored twice in a season that he faced long spells on the sidelines, and he played just 478 minutes as Liege were confined to a sixth-placed finish.

