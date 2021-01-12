Barnsley transfer round-up: Alex Mowatt update, Callum Styles latest, former target ready to move

Barnsley have had a fine season so far, with Valérien Ismaël making an instant impact at Oakwell since taking over earlier in the campaign.

The new boss has the Tykes just three points outside the play-off places at their halfway point, and fans will be dreaming about what lies ahead in the coming months.

However, the transfer window could present Barnsley with a problem. Whilst it’s an opportunity to bring in new recruits, the club are vulnerable to losing key assets.

Here we look at the latest transfer rumours concerning Barnsley.

Mowatt’s asking price set

The major worry for Ismaël is that he will lose the influential Alex Mowatt this month.

The classy left-footer only has six months left on his deal, and whilst Barnsley are desperate to keep him, they will not want to lose him on a free.

And, Football Insider have claimed that a fee of £1.2m will be needed to do a deal, with two offers having already been made.

Brentford preparing offer for Styles

Another issue will be around fellow midfielder Callum Styles.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding this season, and his form has caught the eye of Brentford, with the Yorkshire Post reporting an offer is imminent from the Londoners.

Additionally, they state there is plenty of Championship interest in the player.

Kasper Junker wants to leave Bodo/Glimt

In terms of incomings, there’s nothing substantial for Barnsley fans to get excited about right now.

But, Bodo/Glimt attacker Kasper Junker was believed to be a target for the Reds leading up to this window, and he has told The Athletic that he wants to leave the Norwegian champions.

Yet, this would be a hugely difficult deal for Barnsley to do, as the 27-goal striker has many admirers, so this could be out of their reach right now.