Barnsley transfer revelation emerges after mixed January transfer window

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has admitted the club were rejected by a defensive midfielder on January transfer deadline day this year, speaking openly to the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes were in desperate need of more additions during the winter window as they looked to revive their season, failing to gain any form of new manager bounce under Poya Asbaghi and were lacking in options across the pitch.

Although Markus Schopp’s appointment didn’t work out, there have been other factors in their sharp decline following a play-off finish last season and one that has to be considered is their recruitment.

Can you answer these 18 questions about the Poya Asbaghi era at Barnsley?

1 of 18 Who did he leave to join Barnsley? Sweden u21 Denmark u21

Not only did the South Yorkshire outfit lose manager Valerien Ismael in the summer, but also captain Alex Mowatt and striker Daryl Dike, both of whom were regular goal contributors during the 2020/21 campaign.

They did dip into the transfer market to try and strengthen their side ahead of this season, but the signings of Devante Cole and Obbi Oulare have proved to be unsuccessful so far, with Aaron Leya Iseka not being able to get in and amongst the goals as often as he would like either.

And with the likes of Josh Benson and Claudio Gomes failing to replace Mowatt’s firepower, both of whom also joined last summer with the latter arriving on a loan spell, their goalscoring record has been poor this term.

Recording just 29 goals in 39 league matches, they are on course for the drop at this stage, though it was a defensive midfielder they were seeking on deadline day during the last season, a move they failed to pull off.

That’s according to El-Ahmad, who said: “We tried. We identified attacking positions and a defensive midfielder with leadership traits.

“It doesn’t have to be experience but more the type of player and the leadership type.

“To be honest, that player turned us down on the same day as the window closed.

“But then we went through a process and there were players who we couldn’t afford or didn’t want to come and also felt comfortable in our own players.”

The Verdict:

Jay Fulton was one player linked with a move to Oakwell earlier this year and he could have been a very useful addition as someone who was previously chasing promotion to the Premier League with Swansea City.

They may have even been able to negotiate a cheap deal for the midfielder due to the fact the likes of Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes are preferred as starting options by Russell Martin, though it remains to be seen whether they could have met his wage demands.

Regardless of this being a good addition though as someone who has the second-tier experience needed to make a difference in the dressing room, they needed another striker to come in despite already having a number of options at their disposal.

The likes of Cole, Leya Iseka, Oulare and Victor Adeboyejo just haven’t managed to do enough this term and with Cauley Woodrow on the sidelines, they have been slightly reliant on Carlton Morris to come up with the goods.

They have some high-quality players in their side and this is why it would be a frustration for many if they went down – because they are a couple of players away from being a very solid team in their current division.