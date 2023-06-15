Barnsley could well be a side that is busy in this upcoming summer transfer window.

The Tykes had an excellent campaign last season, falling just short of promotion back to the Championship.

The aim for the club and manager Michael Duff will be to improve the team and go one better in the 2023/24 season.

Here, we look at all the biggest transfer news surrounding Barnsley FC…

Barnsley are interested in Luton Town striker

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Barnsley are interested in signing Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe.

The forward spent last season on loan at fellow League One side Fleetwood Town, where he scored three times in 12 appearances in the league.

The forward is a product of Leicester City’s academy but never played in the first team, spending most of his time at the club on loan at various teams.

In 2021, Luton signed the forward on a permanent basis, but he has struggled to nail down a regular spot.

Now, Witcoop has stated that Muskwe is likely to leave Luton on loan again this summer with Barnsley and other League One teams keen on the forward.

Barnsley begin talks for Harry Isted

According to Sheffield reporter Rob Staton, the Tykes have started talks with Isted on a possible return to Oakwell this summer.

The 26-year-old joined Barnsley from Luton on loan in the January transfer window and played a big role in the club reaching the play-off final.

The goalkeeper has been released from Luton Town this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Rob Staton revealed earlier this week that talks between Barnsley and Isted are continuing, but another club is also in talks with goalkeeper and a conclusion is hopeful in the coming days.

Brentford’s Aaron Pressley is a target for Barnsley

The Yorkshire outfit are one of a number of EFL sides that are interested in signing Brentford striker Aaron Pressley this summer.

Football Insider are reporting that as well as Barnsley, Wycombe Wanderers are also leading the race for the 21-year-old.

While fellow League One sides Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town are all also interested in Pressley. While League Two duo Stockport County and Sutton United are also keen.

The report states that due to him falling down the pecking order at Brentford, the Premier League club is willing to sell the young striker this summer.

Pressley joined Brentford in 2020 and has only made three first-team appearances for the club. He has spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.

Pressley is searching for regular football top aid his development and is now keen to move away from Brentford this summer.