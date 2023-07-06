Barnsley are planning for yet another season in League One after narrowly missing out on promotion straight back to the Championship.

The Tykes reached the play-off final last year after a fourth place finish in the table.

But a dramatic, late winner in the 123rd minute of the final saw Sheffield Wednesday secure the final promotion spot to the Championship for the next campaign.

The Yorkshire club have since had to search for a new manager as they also look to make signings to the first team squad.

Michael Duff was poached in recent weeks, opting to join Swansea City after just 12 months in charge at Oakwell Stadium. This has not made for ideal preparations for the new term, with pre-season now already underway.

Collins appointed

Barnsley have now confirmed the appointment of their latest manager following the departure of Duff.

Neill Collins has joined the club ahead of the new campaign getting underway next month.

The club has confirmed his arrival from the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with the former Sheffield United defender earning his breakthrough into coaching in the US over the last number of years.

Collins arrives on a two-year deal that will last until the summer of 2025.

What is the latest Barnsley transfer news?

Barnsley will be looking to compete for promotion next season under Collins, having fallen just short last year in the play-offs.

Here we look at the latest developments surrounding the Tykes’ progress in the summer market…

Ben Killip signs for Barnsley

Barnsley have announced the signing of Ben Killip following his departure from Hartlepool.

The Yorkshire club have added the goalkeeper to their ranks with players returning for pre-season to start the month.

Killip has signed a one-year deal with the League One side, with Barnsley holding the option for a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old has claimed he is delighted to complete the move and is excited to get to work with his new teammates.

Mads Andersen joins Luton

Another big blow for Barnsley this summer has been the departure of key player Mads Andersen.

The defender has joined Luton Town ahead of the Hatters' Premier League debut this season.

Andersen has been a key figure at Oakwell during his four years at the club, with his performances earning him a lot of plaudits.

Those performances have also earned him a big step-up in the English football pyramid, with Rob Edwards looking forward to seeing what the Dane can do at Kenilworth Road.

Jack Shepherd arrives

Another signing that has already been confirmed by Barnsley is the arrival of Jack Shepherd.

The Tykes have announced that the 21-year-old has joined the club, and will link up with the U21s side for the time being.

The defender can play centrally or on the left flank which is the kind of versatility that could be quite useful for Barnsley.

Shepherd has arrived from non-league side Pontefract Collieries, so will need some time to adjust to the step-up in standard before featuring for the senior first team squad.