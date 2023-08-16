Barnsley's indifferent start to the League One season has left fans still wondering where they will finish this season.

The 7-0 thumping of Port Vale on the opening day impressed greatly, but a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers and a 3-1 home defeat to Peterborough United has soon kept the club grounded.

Nonetheless, the transfer window continues to be compelling and, in turn, the club are still wheeling and dealing looking for top quality moves to bring them back to Championship level. Football League World takes a look at 3 signings for the Tykes to take on board.

Sam Cosgrove linked

Barnsley are in for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, according to Alan Nixon. The striker has failed to impress so far in his time at St. Andrews after joining in 2021, and thus with a whole host of other strikers ahead of him in the pecking order, another League One stint may be administered by Blues chiefs given his proficiency at third-tier level last season.

According to Nixon, the target man is under the watchful eye of Blackpool, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, and Derby County - though Blackpool and Barnsley remain the frontrunners for his services.

With Slobodan Tedic and James Norwood moving on from Oakwell throughout the summer, the Tykes are in need of a big presence up front to challenge Devante Cole and that could come in the form of Cosgrove, who scored eight goals on loan at Plymouth Argyle last season. It is likely to be a loan move for the physical forward, though a permanent deal is not totally off the cards.

Callum Styles has been touted as Alex Scott's replacement at Bristol City after the Championship Young Player of the Season left for AFC Bournemouth in a £25million deal earlier this month.

Nixon has reported that both the Robins and Coventry City are interested in Styles, who is thought to have a £2 million release clause.

The former Millwall man, who spent last season on loan at the Den, has been one of the Tykes' shining lights since joining from Bury back in 2018, and only a hamstring injury last season stopped him recording more appearances for a side that narrowly missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

The Hungarian international has played in all but three minutes of Barnsley's season so far, and they'll be looking to keep him in the side with League One promotion evidently the aim at Oakwell. And Collins has alluded to it as such - claiming he can improve Styles in the process.

He told the Barnsley Chronicle: “One of the things I can’t believe in this country after coming back is the kudos people put on social media stories. I want him (Callum Styles) here. I am a coach that wants to be successful and Callum is a top player. He’s shown great quality and we can get even more out of him.

Liam Kitching move

Coventry have spent big money this summer as a result of the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United recently - and that could spell bad knock-on news for Barnsley.

The West Midlands club have earned roughly £35 million from the sales of their two key men, and having already spent £22m themselves, they've supposedly tabled an offer for another player.

The Barnsley Chronicle reported that the Tykes have turned down a £2.5million move for their skipper Liam Kitching though it may well be a 'watch this space' after Hamer's move was confirmed last week, giving the club increased funds.