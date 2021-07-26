Barnsley transfer latest: Nottingham Forest set for action, Terrell Thomas update, Schopp set for player decision

It’s not been an easy summer for Barnsley, who have lost their manager, CEO, and captain.

But with the start of the Championship season fast approaching, the focus will soon shift to matters on the pitch.

New boss Markus Schopp will likely have a few more bits of business to do before then and with that in mind, here’s all the latest Tykes transfer news…

Nottingham Forest expected to offer new deal to Barnsley target

Barnsley are one of the clubs linked with Nottingham Forest 20-year-old Brennan Johnson after his impressive season on loan with Lincoln City.

Brentford are said to be set to make an improved offer for him, while The Athletic has reported that Forest are expected to give him a new deal in an attempt to ward off interest from elsewhere.

The Tykes hopes of a deal look to be fading quickly, if not gone already.

Hull City’s interest in Tykes target reiterated

Terell Thomas has drawn a fair bit of EFL interest since leaving AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer, with Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley, and Sunderland all said to be keen.

They face competition from Hull City, however, with Hull Live reporting that the newly-promoted side remain keen on Thomas despite their transfer embargo.

Exactly what that will mean for Barnsley’s pursuit of the 25-year-old is unclear but it may force them to take action.

Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Tykes?

1 of 25 Has David Nugent ever scored against Barnsley? Yes No

Markus Schopp addresses 28-year-old’s future

One of the decisions new Tykes boss Markus Schopp faces before the end of the current window is what to do about Marcel Ritzmaier.

The Austrian spent last season on loan with Rapid Wien and looked set to join them permanently before Schopp took charge but with one year left on his deal there could be a future for him at Oakwell now.

Schopp told the Barnsley Chronicle he was yet to make a decision over the 28-year-old’s future.

He said: “Marcel had, two years ago, a really good season in Austria. He did really, really good. It’s all about which formation we will choose, which is a discussion at the moment.

“A player like him has to play and, if he does not play, he is not happy. He is an experienced player but I need to figure out if he can fit into our ideas.

“I need to figure out if he can give us much more than he gave us so far.”