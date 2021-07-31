Barnsley transfer latest: Medical done ahead of imminent deal, Midfielder heading for exit, Chaplin explains departure

There’s just one week to go until the start of the new Championship season, and it’s one that Barnsley fans will be looking forward to after what happened in the 2020-21 campaign.

Tykes fans did not expect the club to finish in the play-offs after narrowly escaping the clutches of relegation in the season prior, but it was a valiant effort and of course it led to head coach Valerien Ismael getting poached and captain Alex Mowatt joining him at West Brom.

Markus Schopp and the recruitment team are doing the best to put a new stamp on the squad though, with three first-team signings arriving so far in Devante Cole, Obbi Oulare and Josh Benson.

More could be set to come though but there also could be some exits – let’s round-up the latest transfer news at Oakwell this week.

Midfielder could exit Oakwell

With Josh Benson coming in as Alex Mowatt’s replacement this week, it has pushed young Isaac Christie-Davies further down the pecking order.

A former youth player of Chelsea and Liverpool, the 23-year-old signed from the latter last summer but failed to make a single appearance for the club before heading out to Slovakian side Dunajska Streda for the remainder of the season in January.

Christie-Davies has been appearing for the club’s under-23 side in pre-season and according to the Barnsley Chronicle he may be sold or loaned out before the end of the transfer window, with his future seemingly lying anywhere other than Oakwell.

Medical done for striker

Not content with just one Belgian forward through the door this summer, Barnsley are set to add Aaron Leya Iseka to their ranks from Toulouse.

The 23-year-old, whose brother is Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi, spent last season on loan at Ligue 2 side Metz, scoring four times in 21 outings, but is now set for a switch to Yorkshire.

According to Football League World’s sources, Leya Iseka has completed a medical with the club and the transfer in theory should be announced imminently.

He will join Oulare, Cole, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris and others in the mix for starting spots under Schopp in what looks to be a very crowded area of the pitch.

Chaplin explains Barnsley departure

There was somewhat of a surprise earlier this week when it was announced that forward Conor Chaplin had departed the club to join League One Ipswich Town.

It was a step down in division for the 24-year-old and even though after playing 34 Championship games last season, a £750,000 offer for Chaplin’s services was accepted.

Explaining his decision to move on, Chaplin stated it was the Tractor Boys’ ambitions under new owners Gamechanger 20 as being the main reason.

“I know that the ambition, having spoken to people at the football club, the ambition that’s here is exciting,” Chaplin told iFollow Ipswich.

“That’s something that excites me. As a player, you always want to play in good teams, teams that are ambitious and want to go places, so that’s something that really drew me to the club, along with the manager as well.”