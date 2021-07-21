Barnsley transfer latest: Forest bid for Tykes target turned down, Enquiry made for Premier League defender

After some turbulent off-field moments last month, Barnsley look to be getting back on track as they seek a second successive top six Championship finish.

Due to the success of the 2020-21 season, the Tykes were ransacked of their captain, head coach and CEO, with Alex Mowatt and Valerien Ismael joining West Brom and Dane Murphy heading to Nottingham Forest.

Ismael and Murphy have been replaced by Markus Schopp and Khaled El-Ahmad, but a successor to Mowatt is yet to be found.

There’s still time for that though before their Championship season kicks off on August 7 – let’s look at all the latest transfer news coming out of Oakwell as we get closer to the campaign beginning.

Barnsley target rejects Forest move

According to Croatian publication sportske novosti, young Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic has turned down a move to Nottingham Forest.

And that could be interesting news to Barnsley fans as according to Forest reporter Paul Taylor, the 21-year-old forward was on the radar of the Tykes, and it seems to suggest that Dane Murphy has taken several potential targets to try and entice them to the City Ground.

Barnsley have been linked with another striker in Obbi Oulare, but talk of his arrival has gone quiet in the last week despite a deal seemingly being close, but Kulenovic turning down Forest could perhaps bring the Tykes back into the race.

Hughton addresses Barnsley target’s future

After a successful loan spell at Lincoln City, Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson is hot property this summer, with a number of Premier League sides interested in his signature.

They include Brentford, who have bid £3.5 million for the youngster, but considering the price that it would probably cost to take Johnson away from the Tricky Trees it’s perhaps a surprise that Barnsley are also interested in signing him.

The transfer speculation intensified last night when Johnson was missing from Forest’s squad to face Northampton in a pre-season friendly, but Chris Hughton has alleviated the fears of fans by revealing that Johnson was simply rested and will be involved at the weekend.

It’s going to take a lot more than £3.5 million for Forest to sell Johnson and that will probably price Barnsley out.

Tykes knocked back for centre-back

According to Football League World sources, Barnsley are interested in bringing Wolves defender Max Kilman to Oakwell.

As it stands though, the Yorkshire side, along with nearby rivals Sheffield United, have been knocked back in their attempts, with Kilman currently part of Bruno Lage’s plans for this coming season.

The 24-year-old left-footer played 18 times in the Premier League last season and will most likely be a rotational option at Molineux should no defender be signed, so Barnsley may need to look elsewhere for a Michael Sollbauer replacement.