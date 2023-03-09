Barnsley transfer interest suggests Norwich City may be thinking about life after Max Aarons: Opinion

With David Wagner in charge, Norwich City have once again established themselves as a play-off contender in the Championship.

Currently sixth in the league standings, the Canaries are well-positioned with just eleven league matches remaining.

One player that has been there and won promotion with the Canaries before, and could do so again, is full-back Max Aarons.

The 23-year-old has twice been promoted with the club that he came through the youth ranks at, and could well make it a hat-trick this summer if all goes well.

However, there is a big decision to be made on Aarons’ future this summer, once the 2022/23 campaign is all said and done.

The right-back’s current contract is due to expire in 2024, meaning that come the end of June, Aarons will have less than one year left on his deal.

Given Aarons is a hugely talented player, and one that has been touted with moves to other top-flight clubs previously, that will be a concern for Norwich.

Indeed, they may seriously have to think about cashing in on their asset if no new deal is on the horizon, or indeed they risk losing him on a free transfer come 2024.

It looks as if this is the eventuality that the club are planning for this summer, with transfer links in recent days suggesting that the Canaries are planning for life after Aarons.

As per our recent FLW exclusive, for example, Norwich have are one of a number of EFL sides keeping tabs on Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams this season.

Promotion chasing Sheffield United and Middlesbrough were the other two sides linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Williams has been brilliant for Barnsley down in League One so far this campaign, scoring five goals and registering five assists in Michael Duff’s side.

Now, of course, if Norwich were to win promotion, asking a player to step up from League One to the Premier League is a huge demand, and they therefore may not follow through on this interest.

However, it really does seem that if the Canaries are playing Championship football next season, they are planning on doing so without Max Aarons.

Both he and Jordan Williams play the same position and it does feel as though, with a talent like his arriving, it would be a good time for Norwich to cash in on Aarons.

The Canaries full-back, too, would surely be keen on a move away from Carrow Road this summer.

Arguably, he has achieved everything there is to achieve with the club and now must surely want to go on and test himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

All things considered, then, the latest transfer developments at Norwich City really do suggest the club are planning for life after Aarons.