Barnsley transfer exit looking possible

Barnsley aren’t done in the transfer window yet, with Michael Duff revealing to the Yorkshire Post that the side may try and offload Aaron Leya Iseka before the deadline next week.

The 24-year-old has only spent one campaign with the Tykes so far and that came during their tumultuous last season in the Championship. With the club finishing in 24th, the forward failed to impress and couldn’t help them avoid the drop zone.

He was given 25 league games to try and prove himself, with 14 starts, but only produced three goals. Now, with a new man at the helm in Michael Duff, the boss has run the rule over the squad and doesn’t see any need to keep the striker at Oakwell. In fact, he is yet to play a game for the club in League One this campaign.

It means the 24-year-old will be shown the door if there are any takers before the deadline shuts next week. Having previously played for Zulte Waregem in Belgium and Metz in France – and shown flashes of his brilliance – there could be a potential buyer out there, but right now the player remains with Barnsley.

Duff though is clearly hoping that a deal can be sorted out for the forward before the window comes to a close – and that would likely free up some more funds for the club to potentially do some transfer business of their own if they can.

Speaking about the player and a potential move away from Oakwell this window, the manager said: “There’s a chance [of Iseka leaving]. A lot of that will depend on Aaron, to be honest.

“Quite clearly, he has not been part of the plans. That’s one that is left with Aaron as much to do with anything.”

The Verdict

Aaron Leya Iseka looked like he could be a decent addition to the Barnsley squad but so far he has flattered to deceive for the Tykes and boss Duff clearly doesn’t see any plans for him going forward.

Even with the player managing three goals last time round and having played at a higher level in the past, there doesn’t appear to be room for him in the team. Even with the club in League One, it doesn’t appear as though the forward will be given a chance this campaign.

It could come down to the fact he is on one of the biggest wages in the squad and the fact that his record in England so far hasn’t set the world alight but a transfer deal looks the most likely scenario for the player right now.

If he does end up staying at Barnsley, it looks like he will be spending plenty of time on the bench rather than playing now.