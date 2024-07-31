Highlights Barnsley set to sign promising left-back Georgie Gent from Blackburn Rovers in a permanent deal.

Gent shined during loan spell at Motherwell, joining Barnsley to bolster their defensive options on the left.

Blackburn Rovers taking a risk as they lack depth at left-back after Gent's departure, leaving them vulnerable.

Barnsley are set to complete the signing of left-back Georgie Gent from Blackburn Rovers.

That's according to Lancashire Telegraph journalist Elliott Jackson, who says that the 20-year-old will join the League One club in a permanent deal.

Gent has come through the academy ranks with Rovers, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship outfit.

He did however, impress during a season-long loan spell with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell during the 2023/24 campaign.

Georgie Gent 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats for Motherwell - from SofaScore Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 5 Pass Success Rate 67% Tackles per Game 2.2 Balls Recovered per Game 4 Clearances per Game 1 Dribble Success Rate 50% Duel Success Rate 52%

Now it seems as though Gent is set for another move away from Blackburn Rovers this summer, with his next destination already lined up.

Barnsley set to complete left-back swoop

As per this latest update, Barnsley have agreed a deal to sign Gent from Blackburn ahead of the start of the season.

It is thought the left-back will make a permanent move from Ewood Park to Oakwell, bringing an end to his time with the Lancashire club.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Gent's contract with Rovers, meaning this is the club's last chance to cash in on him, as they now look set to do.

Should this deal be confirmed, the left-back will become Barnsley's fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

The returning duo of Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts, as well as goalkeeper Jackson Smith, have completed permanent moves to Oakwell.

Meanwhile, midfielder Matthew Craig has joined on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham.

Barnsley are looking to bounce back after missing out on promotion to the Championship last season, following defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off semi-final.

Michael Duff's side are scheduled to begin their campaign on Friday 9th August, when they host newly-promoted Mansfield Town at Oakwell.

Blackburn meanwhile, ended last season 19th in the Championship, three points clear of the relegation zone.

They too begin the campaign a week on Friday at home to a newly-promoted team, when they take on Derby County at Ewood Park.

Georgie Gent will be a good addition at Oakwell

It does feel as though the signing of Gent will be a useful piece of business for Barnsley to get done.

The Tykes are in need of some depth on the left-hand side of their defence, with Josh Earl their only current senior option in that position.

Bringing Gent to the club will ensure they do get the options they need at left-back, and given the promise he showed during his stint at Motherwell last season, he ought to be able to do a job here.

As a young player in the final year of his contract, there is also a good chance that this will have been an affordable deal for the League One side.

By contrast, this departure will leave Blackburn without a second left-back with genuine senior experience to call upon, behind Harry Pickering.

Sanctioning this deal could therefore be seen as something of a gamble for the Ewood Park club, if they do not replace him.

So with all that in mind, it will be interesting to see how this deal plays out for both Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers.