Barnsley to face transfer battle if they are to secure deal for Ipswich Town talent

Barnsley do have an interest in Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes, however they are not the only club interested in the midfielder, who appears set to leave Portman Road this summer.

It was reported over the weekend that the 22-year-old was attracting interest from the Tykes, who are looking to strengthen their squad following a play-off semi-final defeat to Swansea City last month.

The update also claimed that Paul Cook was accepting that Downes may not be part of his plans moving forward as the Tractor Boys look to cash in on the academy graduate who is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

And, whilst Barnsley remain firmly in the hunt for the player, the East Anglian Daily Times have confirmed that there is additional Championship interest in Downes, although they didn’t name the clubs that are keen.

That would appear to be a good thing for Ipswich as they look to drive up the price for Downes, who has been the subject of a near £2m offer from Crystal Palace in the past, but that offer was turned down despite his transfer request.

The verdict

In truth, it’s not a surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in Downes because he is a talented young player and his contract situation means he may be available for a decent price.

He has the ability to play in the second tier and things could really heat up for the player when a first offer is made.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming days and weeks, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up as an exit feels inevitable now.

