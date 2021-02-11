Barnsley tipped to cause Chelsea problems as FA Cup clash looms

Barnsley face a real challenge as they prepare to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The Tykes are enjoying a great season in the Championship after avoiding the drop last term, with the Yorkshire side sitting comfortably in a mid-table position.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Valérien Ismaël will be quietly optimistic going into the clash with the Premier League giants.

Barnsley have little to lose as they welcome Thomas Tuchel’s side to Oakwell, and while Mark Lawrenson expects Chelsea to secure a comfortable 2-0 win, he also says that the Championship club could make things difficult for the London giants.

Writing for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his first four games as Chelsea boss and only conceded one goal – in Sunday’s win over Sheffield United.

But he’s not really had much of a test yet – Tottenham were terrible when they played them last week – and although Barnsley will make things difficult for the Blues, this is another game he will be expected to win.

The verdict

This is the definition of a free swing for Barnsley.

With things going incredibly well in the Championship this season there’s a real feeling that the Tykes can just go out and enjoy this one.

Chelsea are clearly favourites, but if Barnsley go out and enjoy the occasion there’s nothing to say that they can’t cause an upset.