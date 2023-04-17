Barnsley will be looking to build on their emphatic 5-1 away victory against Forest Green Rovers when they hit the road again to face Lincoln City tomorrow evening.

Although FGR have been one of the poorest teams in the division this term, the Tykes will still take a lot of confidence from that scoreline and will be extremely pleased about the fact they managed to secure another three points.

Now sitting 12 points clear of seventh place, they have pretty much sealed their place in the play-offs now and will now be focused on pushing the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town all the way for an automatic promotion spot.

Now four points adrift of the top two, that isn't a bad place for Michael Duff's men to be with five league games left to go, but they will need to be nearly perfect between now and the end of the season if they want to give themselves the best chance of going up automatically.

Minimising setbacks will be important in their quest to do this though - and we take a look at some of the latest injury news at Oakwell going into tomorrow's clash.

Michael Duff's press conference

In a boost for the Tykes, Duff has revealed that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, so he could potentially go with the same starting lineup that he fielded at Forest Green.

Harry Isted may retain his place between the sticks, with Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen and Bobby Thomas starting in a back three.

Ziyad Larkeche and Jordan Williams will be desperate to make an impact out wide, with the latter likely to continue attracting interest from elsewhere if he can be an asset in the final third between now and the end of this term.

Luca Connell, Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips could be in line to start again, with the latter's brace likely to keep him firmly in Duff's plans.

And up top, James Norwood and Slobodan Tedic will be keen to start ahead of Devante Cole.

Who's missing for Barnsley?

Midfielder Matty Wolfe remains on the sidelines with a serious knee injury - and he looks set to spend the remainder of the season out of action.

However, Larkeche is fit to start after recovering from cramp and he will be much-needed in the absence of Nicky Cadden who remains suspended.