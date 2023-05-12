Finishing the campaign with three matches without a victory was not exactly the momentum Barnsley will have been hoping for heading into the League One play-offs this season.

Nevertheless, Michael Duff's side still finished fourth in the third tier, and will now take on Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Bolton, unlike Barnsley, finished the season relatively well, with three wins in their last four league matches, including back to back victories to end the campaign.

Michael Duff's side held a five-point advantage over Ian Evatt's men over a 46-game season, but, now back on level terms ahead of the play-offs, it is anyone's guess as to who will come out on top in this one.

Of course, for any side heading into an important match, team news and injury news is absolutely crucial.

With that in mind, below, we've looked at the latest Barnsley team news ahead of this weekend.

What is the latest Barnsley team news ahead of Bolton Wanderers?

One big doubt for Barnsley heading into the match revolves around captain and influential defender Mads Andersen.

The 25-year-old played in every league game until the final two this season, and Barnsley are now sweating on his fitness ahead of the first leg.

"He has got a chance. He still hasn't trained with the group yet, so it's going to be a late one." Duff told the media ahead of the match, via The Yorkshire Post.

"But if we think he's got a chance, he's obviously a big part of what we want to do. But if he's not fit, he's not fit. No matter how much you want him to play, you can't make him fit.

"A 50 per cent Mads Andersen is not as good as someone else who is 100 per cent.

"He's a big part of what we are and where we've been. It's an unfortunate time to get it, but hopefully, fingers crossed, he can come through it."

Another potential doubt heading into the tie surrounds Devante Cole.

The 28-year-old has scored 15 goals in League One this campaign and would be a big miss if unavailable.

He is carrying a knock after the final day of the season confirmed Duff, but he should be fine.

"There's a couple (of minor issues). Devante got a kick on Sunday and is another one." Duff added.

"But it was more a kick than muscle injury or anything.

"He should be fine. We will assess him. We are two days out from a game, so 48 hours is a long time."

When is Barnsley v Bolton's play-off match?

The first leg of the play-off clash between the two sides is set to take place on Saturday 13th May, with Bolton hosting Barnsley at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Kick-off in that one is scheduled for 3PM.

Then, in the second leg, Bolton travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Friday 19th May.

Kick-off in that one is scheduled for 8PM.