Barnsley targeting 50-year-old former Netherlands international for managerial vacancy

Barnsley are keen on appointing Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

The Tykes hierarchy want to speak to the 50-year-old former Netherlands international, who is currently in his second stint as the man in the dugout at the Brewers.

Hasselbaink’s first managerial job in England was with Albion in 2014 after a spell in Belgium with Royal Antwerp, winning the League Two title with the Staffordshire club and and had them atop the League One table until his departure in December 2015 to Queens Park Rangers.

After lasting less than a year at the Hoops, Hasselbaink’s next job was at Northampton Town but he then waited over three-and-a-half years after being dismissed by the Cobblers before returning to football with Burton, where he has been since January 2021.

Albion were bottom of League One when Hasselbaink’s second spell started but he guided them to a 16th-placed finish in 2020-21, and it was the same position for them in the 2021-22 campaign that has just concluded.

He could be potentially on the move again though with Barnsley, who will spend next season in League One following their relegation from the Championship, looking for a new boss having recently parted company with Swede Poya Asbaghi.

The Verdict

Hasselbaink was probably expected to have Burton in a battle for the play-offs this season considering how well he did to get them out of relegation danger last season.

For one reason or another though it didn’t quite pan out that way and it was a mid-table finish in the end, but he’s already proven his managerial acumen by winning League Two and having Burton top of the third tier a number of years ago.

Could the Dutchman be one of those managers who is only successful at one club though? It could be the case, but one thing that is for sure is he fits the profile that Barnsley seem to go for recently in the form of an international manager.

Unlike most of the recent appointments at Oakwell though, Hasselbaink has experience of the English leagues but his results for Albion weren’t the most inspiring this season, so Barnsley may be able to do better.