Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has revealed that although there is a possibility that Mads Andersen could feature against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, the defender has yet to return to training.

Andersen has missed the Reds' last two games due to an abductor issue and is now facing a race to be fit for the first leg of the club's semi-final play-off clash with Bolton.

In the absence of the defender, Barnsley conceded four goals in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons, which ended in a draw.

Duff's side then once again failed to claim a clean-sheet as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United on the final day of the regular campaign.

Barnsley are set to travel to the University of Bolton Stadium to face Wanderers on Saturday before hosting their promotion rivals at Oakwell on May 19th.

The winner of this clash will take on Peterborough United or Sheffield Wednesday in the final of this competition at Wembley Stadium on May 29th.

What has Michael Duff said about Barnsley captain Mads Andersen's injury status?

Ahead of this weekend's game, Duff has issued a fitness update on Andersen.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about whether Andersen could be involved on Saturday, Duff said: "He has got a chance.

"He still hasn't trained with the group yet, so it's going to be a late one.

"But if we think he's got a chance, he's obviously a big part of what we want to do.

"But if he's not fit, he's not fit. No matter how much you want him to play, you can't make him fit.

"A 50 per cent Mads Andersen is not as good as someone else who is 100 per cent.

"He's a big part of what we are and where we've been.

"It's an unfortunate time to get it, but hopefully, fingers crossed, he can come through it."

Will Barnsley be able to secure a positive result in the first leg of this clash?

Barnsley's supporters will be hoping that Andersen will be given the green-light to feature against Bolton as he has been a stand-out performer this season.

In the 44 league games that he has participated in, the defender has managed to average a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.08.

Named in the League One Team of the Season last month, Andersen's availability could prove to be crucial in terms of Barnsley's pursuit of promotion.

If Andersen is not ready to make his return to action this weekend, Barnsley will need the likes of Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas to step up to the mark in order to have the best chance of securing a positive result in the first leg.

Providing that Barnsley are able to avoid a defeat to Bolton on Saturday, they will fancy their chances of setting up a trip to Wembley at Oakwell as they have won 16 league games in front of their fans during the current term.