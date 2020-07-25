Barnsley suffer setback in race for in-demand 24-year-old

Livingston have rejected a £1 million bid from Championship side Barnsley for striker Lyndon Dykes, according to STV News.

The Australian striker has been a key player for the Scottish club this season, and is now hot property as the summer transfer window beckons.

Dykes has been tipped to break onto the international football scene in the near future, as the 24-year-old can qualify to play for either Scotland or Australia.

Barnsley scored the second least amount of goals in the Championship last season, netting only 49 times in 46 Championship matches, clearly a part of the club’s game the Tykes must improve.

After staying in the division on the last game of the season, Barnsley can now look to the future and plan ahead for another campaign in the Championship, and it looks as though Gerhard Struber has identified his first target.

The Verdict

Barnsley will be hoping that the signing of Dykes can add some much needed goal threat within the side, although it appears as though it will be a tough job getting Livingston to part ways with the forward.

It will be interesting to see how much the Tykes will offer for the player and whether they turn their attentions elsewhere in the future if they feel as though they’d be paying too much.

The Yorkshire side suffered throughout the season, and despite performances being positive, they couldn’t turn their possession and attacking play into sufficient output in front of goal, now with striker targets already listed, Barnsley could fare much better in the next campaign.