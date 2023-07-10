Despite raking in seven-figure fees for Carlton Morris and Callum Brittain last summer, as well as selling Cauley Woodrow and Michal Helik as well, Barnsley did not really splash the cash last summer with just Adam Phillips arriving for an undisclosed fee, with the rest of the deals that Michael Duff completed being on free transfers.

That still worked out for the Tykes for the most part though as they made it all the way to the League One play-off final, where they were stung in the final moments of extra time by South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley have already raked in compensation money for Duff's move to Swansea and the sale of captain Mads Andersen to Premier League outfit Luton Town, which is thought to have been for £3 million according to the Barnsley Chronicle, and it looks as though the owners have plans to re-invest some of that cash into Neill Collins' first-team squad.

The biggest clue of the lot has come from BBC Sport though, with journalist Simon Stone claiming via their Transfer Blog (July 10, 8:27am) that the Tykes have submitted a £400,000 offer for versatile Salford City winger Luke Bolton.

This however has been turned down by the Ammies, and it remains to be seen as to whether Barnsley go in with another bid for the 23-year-old - it's not the first time that the Yorkshire outfit have been keen on Bolton either as Football Insider claimed in January 2022 that they were keen on him whilst he was at Man City.

Who is Luke Bolton?

Bolton started his career in Manchester City's academy ranks but never made an appearance for them, instead making his professional debut for Wycombe Wanderers when on loan at the Chairboys in the 2018-19 season.

He remained on City's books for three more years, taking in loan stints at Luton Town and Dundee United in that time but was tested in different positions, spending most of his time with the Hatters as a right-back and then in Scotland as a wing-back, whereas at Wycombe he was used as a striker and winger.

With his contract at City coming to an end though last summer, Bolton was allowed to join Salford in January 2022, and whilst he wasn't given starts straight away under Gary Bowyer, he has flourished under Neil Wood's coaching in 2022-23.

Last season in League Two, Bolton scored six times and assisted a further seven goals for the Ammies as they made it into the play-offs, as well as racking up three more assists in the EFL Trophy and EFL Cup to take his total goal contributions to the season for 16.

Bolton started out the season as wing-back for Wood but a change of system saw him utilised as an out and out winger for much of the campaign, and the right-hand side of the pitch is seemingly an area that Barnsley want to add to.

Would Luke Bolton be a good signing for Barnsley?

With new head coach Collins alternating between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-5-2 during his time in Tampa Bay in recent times, Barnsley could do with adding some wingers with pace to their squad.

At wing-back, they are pretty much sorted with Jordan Williams and Barry Cotter vying for that role, but if Collins does want to utilise wingers then Bolton would be a great pickup.

He was clearly flying for Salford last season, albeit at League Two level, but at the age of 23 he has the room to improve, plus he has good pedigree coming from Man City's academy.

With £400,000 already turned down though by Salford, Barnsley could be priced out of a move and they shouldn't go too much higher with just one year remaining on his contract.