Barnsley submit six-figure bid for Premier League midfielder

Barnsley are reportedly keen on signing Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that the Tykes have already made a bid of £650,000 to try and lure Benson to Oakwell this summer, with the 21-year-old contracted to the Premier League side until the summer of 2023.

Benson has made 12 appearances in total for the Burnley first-team, but it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be given a chance to impress in their senior squad on a regular basis next term.

He has been with Burnley since 2018, and made his senior debut for the club back in September 2020 against Sheffield United after impressing at youth level with Arsenal earlier in his career.

A move to Barnsley could tempt Benson though, with the Yorkshire-based side preparing for another season in the second tier of English football.

The Tykes finished fifth in the Championship table last term, but missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

Barnsley are set to take on Cardiff City in their opening match of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against Mick McCarthy’s side on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Benson has impressed me when he’s been involved in the Burnley first-team, and at the age of 21, this could turn out to be a shrewd signing for the future by Barnsley this summer.

He’s got plenty of years to develop into a fine player at that level, and if he was to hit the ground running with the Yorkshire-based side, then it wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see them challenging for promotion once again next season.

It’s a move that could work for all parties as well, with Benson looking to secure himself regular game time ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.