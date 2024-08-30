Barnsley are said to have submitted a second bid for Mansfield Town star Davis Keillor-Dunn.

That’s according to the Barnsley Chronicle, who claim that the second offer the Tykes have made this summer is much closer to the £750,000 asking fee the Stags are said to demand.

The Yorkshire outfit reportedly had a first bid knocked back in July, but with the hours ticking away in the summer transfer window, Darrell Clarke’s side are said to be stepping up their interest in the 26-year-old.

The local outlet went on to say that Barnsley are still looking to add two forwards before the window slams shut later tonight, after Swedish international striker Victor Edvardsen pulled out of a move at the eleventh hour.

Barnsley reignite interest in Davis Keillor-Dunn

The Tykes have been long-term admirers of Keillor-Dunn, with an initial undisclosed advance being rejected last month, as Mansfield look to keep hold of their prized asset.

But with the Oakwell outfit yet to bring in any attacking reinforcements during the transfer window, the race is now on for them to get at least one name through the door, with the former Oldham Athletic man being their top target.

As yet, it is unknown whether the Stags have accepted the offer for their main attacking threat, with limited time left to find a replacement should they sanction any transfer.

Keillor-Dunn has been a prominent part of Nigel Clough’s plans during his time at the One Call Stadium, with the forward netting 22 times in League Two during the previous campaign, with a further eight assists.

Davis Keillor Dunn's stats for Mansfield Town across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 19 6 4 2023/24 51 22 10

With a personal highlight reel that boasts strikes from all manner of distances, as well as his ability to link up with his teammates in the final third, the forward has proven himself to be a top performer in the lower tiers of the EFL, with Barnsley reportedly keen to get the deal over the line.

Barnsley return to Keillor-Dunn after Victor Edvardsen disappointment

Barnsley looked set to add frontman Edvardsen to their ranks earlier in the week, before the striker pulled out due to personal reasons.

A medical had reportedly been completed, with the Go Ahead Eagles star set to make the move to Oakwell on loan, with a view to a permanent move, before the deal came crashing down before anything could be completed.

That left Clarke [pictured] and his backroom staff heading back to the drawing board in terms of attacking reinforcements, with a move to Keillor-Dunn suddenly back on the table.

While the Tykes have added seven new players to their squad this summer, there has been very little in terms of attacking reinforcements, with two goalkeepers, three defenders, and two midfielders through the door.

With Sam Cosgrove, Max Watters and Aiden Marsh the main options up top right now, Barnsley will be eager to add another face or two to their attacking ranks before 11pm tonight, with a lack of depth evident at this moment in time.