Barnsley submit offer for international defender

Barnsley have made an offer for FC Dallas right-back Reggie Cannon as they look to improve their squad ahead of the new season.

The attack-minded full-back, who has won 11 caps for the United States, is subject to an offer from the Tykes according to MLSsoccer.com.

FC Dallas have received an offer from English club Barnsley for defender Reggie Cannon, https://t.co/QqWAi38GbI has learned. The offer is still on the table. Barnsley confident Cannon would get a work permit. #DTID #USMNT — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 14, 2020

Cannon has starred for Dallas in MLS over the past two years and his performances have caught the eye as he has been a regular in the squads for the national team during that period.

Whilst no details have been disclosed about just how much Barnsley have bid, they will hope it’s enough to do a deal as they look to give Gerhard Struber the reinforcements he needs after he remarkably kept the side in the Championship last season.

If the deal did go through, it would fit in perfectly with the Tykes policy of identifying young players who can improve, with Cannon just 22-years-old.

The defender has been in the news recently as he slammed the Dallas supporters that booed the team as they took a knee before the MLS game with Nashville on Wednesday.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Barnsley as Cannon is a very exciting player and someone who has a lot of potential to improve given his age.

In terms of his style, he seems the ideal fit for Struber’s men as he looks to get forward and is very energetic, qualities that the manager demands from his full-backs.

Whether they can close this deal remains to be seen, as you wouldn’t be surprised to see rival interest emerge, but it shows the positive intent the Tykes have in the window.

