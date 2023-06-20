It is set to be a big summer for Barnsley as the League One club look to dust themselves down from a play-off final defeat, with ambition and expectation levels set to be high at Oakwell once again when the new campaign comes around.

Suffering a narrow defeat against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley, the Tykes have been confined to another third-tier campaign, however, their impressive season has paved the way for certain individuals to be positioned in the shop window.

Centre-back Mads Andersen has attracted interest from newly-promoted Premier League club Luton Town, whilst manager Michael Duff has emerged high up on Swansea City's radar as they continue their search to replace Southampton-bound Russell Martin.

Stylistically speaking, you would not imagine that the Swans would be so possession heavy with a manager like Duff at the helm, however, you would still back them to dominate the ball and to continually play through the thirds.

Which Barnsley star would be a perfect fit at Swansea City if the South Wales club appoint Russell Martin?

It would be no surprise if Duff looked to his current squad at Barnsley for reinforcements if a move to South Wales was to be confirmed, with there being plenty of individuals within the current set up at Oakwell who are Championship-ready.

One player that could be viewed as somewhat of a priority signing at the Swansea.com Stadium would be former Celtic midfielder Luca Connell, who arrived in Yorkshire last summer.

The 22-year-old penned down a three-year deal upon arrival and would not come cheap, however, there could be some funds made available for Duff.

Why would Barnsley star Luca Connell fit at a Swansea City led by Michael Duff?

Not only did Connell thrive as a deeper-lying midfielder under Duff's tactics last time out, he also comes with an incredibly high ceiling considering he is just 22 years of age.

Connell's passing range, vision and tactical awareness made him stand out in the third-tier last season and it would be no surprise if there are several Championship clubs who have kept a close eye on him.

Reports have suggested that departing Swans boss Martin would like to bring Matt Grimes to Southampton with him, and when looking at the fact that Connell provides a very similar service to the 27-year-old, it just seems like a very good match.

A player who is already beyond League One level, possesses very high potential and has thrived under Duff, Connell would be a very strong addition at the Swansea.com Stadium, should the 45-year-old head to South Wales first.